Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Quick Are $64 Million Worth of Mercedes-Benz Classics? Glad You Asked

autoevolution Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
How Quick Are $64 Million Worth of Mercedes-Benz Classics? Glad You AskedMat Watson, the guy running the carwow YouTube channel, is silly. And we love him for that. He doesn't just love cars, he loves having fun with them, and we're just lucky enough to live in a time when filming and sharing everything is a simple as a few clicks of the mouse. Obviously, managing a successful YouTube channel is nowhere near that straightforward, but the ease with which information can be passed around these days can...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports How Quick Are $64 Million Worth of Mercedes-Benz Classics? Glad You Asked https://t.co/DAEkJlIwq9 https://t.co/nSKmS0EqT2 3 days ago