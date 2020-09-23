Global  
 

Google Finds Fix for Critical Android Auto Bug Caused by Android 11 Update

autoevolution Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Google Finds Fix for Critical Android Auto Bug Caused by Android 11 UpdateGoogle has finally found the cause of the phone call problem on Android Auto powered by devices updated to Android 11. The company officially announced the release of Android 11 earlier this month, at which point the first wave of devices, including its very own Pixel, were allowed to install this update. Shortly after the first smartphones were updated, users started turning to Google’s forums to repo...
