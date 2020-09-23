Google Finds Fix for Critical Android Auto Bug Caused by Android 11 Update
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Google has finally found the cause of the phone call problem on Android Auto powered by devices updated to Android 11. The company officially announced the release of Android 11 earlier this month, at which point the first wave of devices, including its very own Pixel, were allowed to install this update. Shortly after the first smartphones were updated, users started turning to Google’s forums to repo...
Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be..
Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available..