California to ban new gas-powered cars and light trucks by 2035 Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The future may be closer than we think. California governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday aiming to require all light cars and trucks be zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 to combat climate change. The rule would ban the sale of gas-powered light passenger vehicles, shifting instead toward electric and fuel-cell vehicles. The... The future may be closer than we think. California governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday aiming to require all light cars and trucks be zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 to combat climate change. The rule would ban the sale of gas-powered light passenger vehicles, shifting instead toward electric and fuel-cell vehicles. The... 👓 View full article