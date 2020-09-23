|
California to ban new gas engine car sales by 2035
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation's most populous state. (September 23)
|
|
