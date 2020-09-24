|
California Moves To Sell Only Electric Cars
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoCalifornia's governor wants to end the sale of gas-powered passenger cars in the next 15 years.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the executive order that also requires medium and heavy-duty vehicles to become zero-emission vehicles in the next 25 years.
"I couldn't be more proud today to sign this executive order moving...
