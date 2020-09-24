Global  
 

California Moves To Sell Only Electric Cars

Newsy Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
California Moves To Sell Only Electric CarsWatch VideoCalifornia's governor wants to end the sale of gas-powered passenger cars in the next 15 years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the executive order that also requires medium and heavy-duty vehicles to become zero-emission vehicles in the next 25 years.

"I couldn't be more proud today to sign this executive order moving...
 California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ambitious executive order Wednesday requiring that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035. Katie Johnston reports.

