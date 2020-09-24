2020 Hyundai i30: UK prices confirmed for refreshed hatchback Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Facelifted five-door car goes entirely mild-hybrid, to start from £20,695



Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specifications for the refreshed i30 hatchback and fastback, ahead of the start of customer delivieries.



The Volkswagen Golf rival's mid-life refresh aims to help it face off newer rivals with a redesigned exterior, more advanced safety and connectivity tech, and new mild-hybrid engines.



The hatchback line-up now begins with the SE Connect trim, on sale from £20,695. This includes 16in alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, electric folding door mirrors and an 8in touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. A rear view camera, rear parking sensors and front and rear electric windows also come as standard.



SE Connect cars can be optioned with either a 48v mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, producing 118bhp and paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission, or a 134bhp, 1.6-litre mild-hybrid diesel with either six-speed manual or 7-speed automatic gearbox.



i30 Premium cars begin at £23,695, with petrol-powered cars gaining the option of an automatic transmission. Equipment includes 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, an upgraded 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system and 7in digital instrument cluster, along with heated front seats, front parking sensors and wireless smartphone charging.



Top-spec i30 N Line models recieve a sporty bodykit and 18in alloy wheels, N Line interior upholstery and a bespoke steering wheel and gear lever. It will launch with a 156bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged mild hybrid petrol engine, and can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or 7-speed DCT automatic. Prices start at £24,695.





The refreshed i30 recieves a wider grille with a new 3D pattern, slimmer headlamps and new bumpers for both the five-door hatchback and Fastback model. The sportier N-Line variant is more distinct, too, with a different grille design among a raft of alterations.



Fresh colours also feature, while there is new interior tech including a variety of Hyundai's connected car functions. New safety kit includes Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision-Avoidance Assist and Leading vehicle Departure Alert extending the existing tally of safety kit.



Customer deliveries are expected towards the end of the year. The hot i30 N hatchback and fastback are then follow with their own set of updates.



