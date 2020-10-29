2021 Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid models get larger-capacity battery pack Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid plug-in hybrids, which were redesigned for the 2019 model year and 2020 model year, respectively, get a larger-capacity battery pack for 2021. Both versions of Porsche's family-oriented SUV now boast a 17.9-kwh battery pack, up from 14.1 kwh. That should yield 30% more electric range on the...

