2021 Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid models get larger-capacity battery pack

Thursday, 29 October 2020
2021 Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid models get larger-capacity battery packThe Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid plug-in hybrids, which were redesigned for the 2019 model year and 2020 model year, respectively, get a larger-capacity battery pack for 2021. Both versions of Porsche's family-oriented SUV now boast a 17.9-kwh battery pack, up from 14.1 kwh. That should yield 30% more electric range on the...
