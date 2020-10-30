AC Cars will build replica 1963 Cobra Le Mans racers with electric powertrains
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
British firm AC Cars created the Ace sports car that formed the basis for the original Shelby Cobra, and now AC is one of many firms in the burgeoning Cobra-replica business. On Thursday, AC announced a new batch of replicas inspired by its 1963 Cobra 24 Hours of Le Mans race cars but sporting modern electric powertrains. AC is already building a...
British firm AC Cars created the Ace sports car that formed the basis for the original Shelby Cobra, and now AC is one of many firms in the burgeoning Cobra-replica business. On Thursday, AC announced a new batch of replicas inspired by its 1963 Cobra 24 Hours of Le Mans race cars but sporting modern electric powertrains. AC is already building a...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources