AC Cars will build replica 1963 Cobra Le Mans racers with electric powertrains

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Volvo XC40 Recharge - New Centre Stack Display



The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:20 Published 3 days ago Volvo Cars starts production of fully electric XC40 Recharge



The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago NIO Cranks Out Double-Digit Electric Car Deliveries In October



Tesla rival NIO cranked out more than double the number of electric cars dirt produced a year ago as demand in China for its EVs continues to rev higher. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:33 Published 5 days ago