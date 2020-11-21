Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung’s Latest Phone Unsurprisingly Hit by Random Android Auto Disconnects

autoevolution Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Samsung’s Latest Phone Unsurprisingly Hit by Random Android Auto DisconnectsIn theory, a new phone should work with Android Auto just fine, especially because it features the latest in terms of hardware and software. And the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE makes no exception, as this is one of the latest phones unveiled by the South Korean company, and its purpose is to serve as a more affordable alternative to the pricier Galaxy S20. But as some of those who bought the device found out the hard ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Person Tries to Tell Girl That Her Car's Tire Fell Off While She Continues to Drive [Video]

Person Tries to Tell Girl That Her Car's Tire Fell Off While She Continues to Drive

This person tried to get a girl's attention on the road to tell her that her car's tire had fallen off. However, she was talking on the phone while driving and didn’t pay any attention to them. The..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:23Published