Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri steps down

MotorAuthority Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri steps downFerrari CEO Louis Camilleri has stepped down after just two years in the top role. In a statement Thursday, Ferrari said Camilleri stepped down for personal reasons and that current chairman John Elkann will fill the role until a replacement can be found. Camilleri also stepped down from his chairman role at Philip Morris International, a company...
