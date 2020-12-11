Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri steps down
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has stepped down after just two years in the top role. In a statement Thursday, Ferrari said Camilleri stepped down for personal reasons and that current chairman John Elkann will fill the role until a replacement can be found. Camilleri also stepped down from his chairman role at Philip Morris International, a company...
