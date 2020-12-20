Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton wins 2020 BBC Sports Personality award

Autocar Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Mercedes-AMG racer honoured after his record-breaking success in F1 season

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has won this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the second time he has received the honour.

The Stevenage driver received the award at the end of a season in which he broke Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins – he now has 95 – and tied the German’s record seven titles.Mercedes-AMG F1 ace Hamilton won the award in a public vote. Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson was runner-up, with jockey Hollie Doyle third.

Hamilton previously won the BBC award in 2014, and has also finished runner-up four times.

Hamilton said: “I wasn’t expecting this knowing there were so many great contenders.” He also paid tribute to front line workers for their efforts this year.

Hamilton is now one of four people to have won the Sports Personality award twice, including fellow F1 champions Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill. Tennis star Andy Murray has a record three wins.

F1 legends Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart have both also won the award, while John Surtees – the only driver to win world titles on two and four wheels – was honoured for his success in motorcycle racing.

