Lewis Hamilton, who last month equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles, overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the British...

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton wins 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finishing second Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday. The Brit was recognised for his stunning year in motorsport as he won a seventh Formula...

talkSPORT 9 hours ago