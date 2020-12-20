Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton wins 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finishing second

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday. The Brit was recognised for his stunning year in motorsport as he won a seventh Formula 1 World Championship – equalling legendary Michael Schumacher’s record – last month. It was the second time Hamilton has been voted for the SPOTY prize having […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL [Video]

How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos on a three-year rookie deal worth $1.39 million, followed by a five-year $42.5 million contract extension. Nine years later,..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 09:13Published
Tyson Fury takes legal steps to be removed from Sports Personality shortlist [Video]

Tyson Fury takes legal steps to be removed from Sports Personality shortlist

Tyson Fury has revealed he has asked his lawyers to help remove him from theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year shortlist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Loeb to drive for Hamilton's Extreme E team [Video]

Loeb to drive for Hamilton's Extreme E team

Lewis Hamilton reveals Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez as his two drivers for the Extreme E series.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year for second time

 Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been crowned the BBC's 2020 Sports Personality of the Year, making it a second time that the Mercedes driver has...
Autosport

Exceptional Jordan Henderson guaranteed statue at Anfield one day – Roy Hodgson

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will have the support of his former national team boss Roy Hodgson on Sunday when the BBC Sports Personality of the Year is...
Belfast Telegraph