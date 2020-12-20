Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton wins 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finishing second
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday. The Brit was recognised for his stunning year in motorsport as he won a seventh Formula 1 World Championship – equalling legendary Michael Schumacher’s record – last month. It was the second time Hamilton has been voted for the SPOTY prize having […]
