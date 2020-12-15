Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury deal likely in two days, says promoter
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says a deal for his man to fight Tyson Fury in an all-British world heavyweight unification bout in 2021 could take as little as two days to complete. Plans for a "Battle of Britain" have accelerated after Joshua, 31, stopped Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round at Wembley Arena...
