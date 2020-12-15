Global  
 

Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury deal likely in two days, says promoter

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says a deal for his man to fight Tyson Fury in an all-British world heavyweight unification bout in 2021 could take as little as two days to complete. Plans for a "Battle of Britain" have accelerated after Joshua, 31, stopped Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round at Wembley Arena...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart

Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart 02:55

 Boris Johnson suggested there was still hope of a post-Brexit trade deal withthe European Union but the two sides remained “very far apart”. Followingtalks between the Prime Minister and European Commission president, thenegotiations will continue, with both leaders agreeing to “go the extra...

