Mars House Sells as NFT for Over $500,000: This Is the Future

We are living in a brave new world, in the most literal sense. The first Mars House, located on Mars, has just sold at auction for over $500,000. The house does not exist in real life. NFT items have been selling for record prices in recent weeks: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet went for $2.9 million, while a JPEG by digital artist Beeple fetched a record $69.3 million at auction. By comparison, a house—on Mars,...