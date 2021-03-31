Volkswagen must be new to this whole April Fools’ prank-pulling thing, because it’s not doing it right. Less than 48 hours after news “leaked” that it was rebranding under the Voltswagen name and then confirming it, comes another statement saying it was all just a prank. It’s ok if you lost track of what has come to be a hilarious lesson in how not to do marketing.Full Article
Voltswagen Name Change Is a Prank, VW Is Now Saying
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
An unwelcome prank: Volkswagen purposely hoodwinks reporters
SeattlePI.com
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists are used to being wary about odd pranksters pulling April Fool's Day hoaxes at this time of year. Few..