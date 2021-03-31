After a short delay, the latest Starship rocket prototype, SN11, was launched from the SpaceX launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas. Heavy fog conditions made the launch less entertaining to watch for people at home, including the now-familiar explosive ending. SN11, much like predecessors SN8, SN9 and SN10, performed admirably during the ascent, the belly flop maneuver, and part of the descent, and exploded before it was able to make the soft ...Full Article
Starship SN11 Test Flight Ends in Explosion, Debris Raining Down From the Sky
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
SpaceX rocket fails in 'another exciting test'
An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely on Tuesday after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and..
Reuters - Politics
SpaceX moon rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch from..
Reuters - Politics