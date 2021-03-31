Starship SN11 Test Flight Ends in Explosion, Debris Raining Down From the Sky

After a short delay, the latest Starship rocket prototype, SN11, was launched from the SpaceX launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas. Heavy fog conditions made the launch less entertaining to watch for people at home, including the now-familiar explosive ending. SN11, much like predecessors SN8, SN9 and SN10, performed admirably during the ascent, the belly flop maneuver, and part of the descent, and exploded before it was able to make the soft ...