New 2022 Porsche Cayenne to bring design overhaul

Stuttgart's big-selling performance SUV's looks will be brought into line with smaller Macan



Porsche is preparing to usher in a mid-life round of updates for its largest model, the Cayenne, four years since the current 9Y0-generation car launched in 2017.



Spotted undergoing advanced on-road testing in light camouflage, the refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 rival looks set to gain a subtly redesigned front end incorporating reshaped LED headlights and unique daytime-running lights integrated into the air intake vanes.



More significantly, at the rear - as spotted on a previous prototype earlier this year - the full-sized Cayenne SUV will likely adopt a completely overhauled rear that will bring it into line with the smaller Macan. The numberplate has been moved down to the bumper, which allows for a smoother bootlid that more closely resembles that of the newer Cayenne Coupé.



The SUV will likely retain its distinctive wraparound rear light bar, which in these images appears to be hidden beneath the camouflage wrap.



There has been no indication of any technical changes for the facelifted car, though it seems likely the Cayenne - which is offered exclusively with an automatic gearbox - will swap its conventional gear shifter for a much smaller item taken from the 911 flagship sports car. Subtle revisions for the dashboard, steering wheel, seats and infotainment are also all likely.



In terms of powertrains, the Cayenne Turbo could make way for a more potent Turbo S variant, as was the case for the closely related Panamera saloon last year. That would take the output of the most potent non-electrified Cayenne's 4.0-litre V8 from 542bhp to 621bhp, and could see the 0-62mph time drop below 4.0 seconds.



Meanwhile, the Cayenne could gain a new 552bhp mid-range Cayenne S E-Hybrid plug-in model to bridge the gap between the entry E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid, following the lead of the Panamera. Expect an EV range in the region of 30 miles.



