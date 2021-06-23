Whenever a celebrity does a Cribs-style house tour, you always get the impression that they’re trying too hard to come across as regular people or, at the very least, not to appear too eccentric or spoiled. Not Cara Delevingne, though. Forget about mega-mansions with packed garages or real estate (continue reading...)Full Article
Cara Delevingne Rides a Mini-Scooter Inside Her Mansion Because She’s “Spoiled”
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Inside Cara Delevingne's Fantastical L.A. Home
Today AD is welcomed by supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne for a tour of her exuberant and fantastically decorated Los Angeles..
Architectural Digest