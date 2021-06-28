It’s a very busy time up there in Earth orbit, where the seven astronauts onboard an orbiting laboratory are busy installing new solar arrays to cope with the increasing energy demands of the International Space Station. That requires both onboard activities and spacewalks. On June 25, two of the astronauts, Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet, exited the station to install something NASA calls “the second Rol... (continue reading...)Full Article
Someone Took Photos of the ISS Transiting the Sun, Astronauts Were Outside
autoevolution0 shares 1 views