769-HP Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Brings the Last Hurrah for the V12 Series

While the Italian national soccer team just qualified for the Euro 2020 final to confirm the resurgence under Roberto Mancini, its Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automotive counterpart seems ready to signal the end of an era. And they’re doing it with style, substance, and performance, via the newly introduced Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae limited edition. We are dealing with the final incarnation of the naturally aspirated ... (continue reading...)