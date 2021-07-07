While the Italian national soccer team just qualified for the Euro 2020 final to confirm the resurgence under Roberto Mancini, its Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automotive counterpart seems ready to signal the end of an era. And they’re doing it with style, substance, and performance, via the newly introduced Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae limited edition. We are dealing with the final incarnation of the naturally aspirated ... (continue reading...)Full Article
769-HP Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Brings the Last Hurrah for the V12 Series
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, Lotus Emira, 2022 BMW 2-Series: Today's Car News
Lamborghini has unveiled the final version of the Aventador, the Aventador Ultimae. The stunning supercar is also the last..
MotorAuthority