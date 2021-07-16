2021 Formula One British Grand Prix preview: Sprint race introduced for qualifying

2021 Formula One British Grand Prix preview: Sprint race introduced for qualifying

MotorAuthority

Published

Round 10 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship is the British Grand Prix, which once again is being held at the famous Silverstone Circuit. Silverstone is a circuit enshrined in the history of F1 as the location of the sport's first race, back on May 13, 1950. And it’s here that this weekend a new sprint race format for qualifying will...

Full Article