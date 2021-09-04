Tom Cruise can’t catch a break. One week before Paramount Pictures decided that 2021 presented too much of a risk for a theatrical release of either Top Gun: Maverick or Mission: Impossible 7, his car was stolen from outside his hotel, right from under his bodyguards’ nose. There is a silver lining to the car theft, though. The BMW X7, officiall... (continue reading...)Full Article
Thieves Stole Tom Cruise’s BMW X7 With Rare Copy of Top Gun: Maverick Inside
