Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Vacationing on Jeff Bezos’ Megayacht, The Flying Fox

When you and your significant other are worth a combined $1.9 billion, paying $4 million a week to charter one of the world’s most impressive and luxurious megayachts must feel like a drop in the bucket. Just ask Beyonce and Jay-Z. Like most families in the world, every year, Beyonce and Jay-Z go on a vacation with their closest family members and friends. Unlike most people, because they’re so unbelievably rich and f... (continue reading...)