World's First 1,000-Nautical Mile Autonomous Voyage to Begin This Month in Germany

September 30 will be a historic day for marine navigation, as it marks the beginning of the world’s first 1,000-nautical mile (NM) autonomous voyage. The initiative belongs to Sea Machines Robotics, which is going to test its SM300 autonomous self-piloting system, proving its capabilities and reliability. Nellie Bly, which was built by Damen Shipyards, is the autonomous, SM300-equipped vessel involved in the Machine Ody... (continue reading...)