F-35s and F-15s Fly Over HMS Queen Elizabeth, They Look Like a Close Pack of Hungry Wolves
Published
I know, wolves do not fly, but if they did, a pack of them would probably look something like these fighter planes do. What you’re looking at in the main pic of this piece (click photo to enlarge) is the ultimate display of American air power, but also proof that friends are much more powerful together than apart. We get two F-35B Lightning IIs, deployed with the U.S. Marine Attack Squadron 211, and t... (continue reading...)Full Article