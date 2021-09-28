A fuel shortage has led the British government to put the military on standby as a supply chain crisis left petrol pumps dry by panic-buying motorists. And it’s not a fuel shortage but a shortage of truckers that’s responsible for major supply problems at retail locations around the country. Now a warning from authorities that fuel supply shortages began cropping up near the end of last week ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Fuel Shortage Crisis in Britain Leads to Military Callup
