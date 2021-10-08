2021 F1 Turkish Grand Prix preview: Special race back on the calendar

2021 F1 Turkish Grand Prix preview: Special race back on the calendar

MotorAuthority

Published

Round 16 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship this weekend sees a special Turkish Grand Prix back on the calendar for the second year in a row. This year, the race fills in for the Singapore Grand Prix which was scrapped due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Turkish race used to be a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar between the first race in...

Full Article