2021 F1 United States Grand Prix preview: A return to Texas

2021 F1 United States Grand Prix preview: A return to Texas

MotorAuthority

Published

There are now just six rounds remaining in the 2021 Formula One World Championship, and only six points separating the top two drivers, meaning there's a good chance the title fight will continue right to the end of the season. The next battle is this weekend's United States Grand Prix, with the race making a return to the F1 calendar after...

Full Article