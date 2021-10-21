Sergio Perez Drives Red Bull’s Title-Winning RB7 F1 Car on the Streets of Dallas

With the United States Grand Prix set to take place on Sunday, October 24 in Austin, Texas, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez took to the streets of Dallas earlier this week in the outfit’s title-winning RB7 race car for a small yet spectacular demonstration, drawing in a large crowd. This is the RB7’s second major appearance in the U.S. in the month of October, following its performance around Manhattan and the Wall Street... (continue reading...)