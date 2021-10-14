List of Cars Most Likely to Get You a Citation for Reckless Driving? The Saturn L200 on It

So you may be wondering which cars are on the radar when it comes to cops looking for outrageous driving. Your list surely includes some American muscle cars, some Italian supercars, a few German rides, or perhaps even a Maserati or a Chrysler Pacifica. According to Insurify, a company built to compare auto insurance quotes and identify any additional costs you might face, their database of models certain to attract attention from the aut... (continue reading...)