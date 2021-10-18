2022 F1 calendar boasts record 23 rounds, including new Miami Grand Prix

MotorAuthority

The calendar for the 2022 Formula One World Championship has been revealed, and it contains a record 23 rounds. That's one up on this year's 22 rounds which itself is a record. The new season will see the first in what will eventually be a series of F1 races held in Miami, Florida, with tickets for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on sale this fall. It...

