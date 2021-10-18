The calendar for the 2022 Formula One World Championship has been revealed, and it contains a record 23 rounds. That's one up on this year's 22 rounds which itself is a record. The new season will see the first in what will eventually be a series of F1 races held in Miami, Florida, with tickets for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on sale this fall. It...Full Article
2022 F1 calendar boasts record 23 rounds, including new Miami Grand Prix
