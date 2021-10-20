Pretty much anywhere on this planet, having fighter jets flying over an in-progress high school football game is a sign of alarm. Military planes are generally expensive to operate, and the world’s militaries tend to use them in case of need. But not Americans. Whereas in most of the world fighter jets can be admired by civilians only at air shows or when some threat is detected, Americans like to show off their birds of prey as... (continue reading...)Full Article
F-16 Fighting Falcons Fly Over High School Football Game, They Look Like a Painting
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Van Horn to play first home football game in over a decade in new stadium
Van Horn to play first home football game in over a decade in new stadium
41 Action News
Forest Hill shuts out Wingfield for their first win of the year
The Forest Hill Partiots win their first game of the year with a 44-0 victory over Wingfield on Thursday night.
WAPT