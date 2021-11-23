Some airplane passengers seem to enjoy the flight a bit too much, causing havoc in alcohol-related incidents. Despite the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Zero Tolerance campaign, there’s still a high rate for this type of incidents across the U.S. The most recently reported events led FAA to issue civil penalties worth more than $160,000 against eight passengers. Unruly passengers are a common issue onboard com... (continue reading...)Full Article
Unruly Passengers Get $161K Penalties, Alcohol-Related Incidents Still at a High Rate
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
FAA proposes fines for alcohol-related incidents on planes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials said Monday they are seeking more than $160,000 in fines from eight airline passengers over..
SeattlePI.com