Unruly Passengers Get $161K Penalties, Alcohol-Related Incidents Still at a High Rate

Unruly Passengers Get $161K Penalties, Alcohol-Related Incidents Still at a High Rate

autoevolution

Published

Some airplane passengers seem to enjoy the flight a bit too much, causing havoc in alcohol-related incidents. Despite the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Zero Tolerance campaign, there’s still a high rate for this type of incidents across the U.S. The most recently reported events led FAA to issue civil penalties worth more than $160,000 against eight passengers. Unruly passengers are a common issue onboard com... (continue reading...)

Full Article