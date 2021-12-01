Autocar magazine 1 December: on sale now
Published
This week: BMW XM revealed, Maserati Grecale driven and Pininfarina Battista rated
BMW's M division has revealed its first independently developed car since the M1. Find out all the details in this week’s issue of Autocar.
*Also in this issue*
The Kia Niro has recieved a radical redesign, and the Ford Ranger has received a big revamp.
Meanwhile, WayRyay's Holograktor looks set to revolutionise the way we use taxis in the future. We’ve got all the details.
*Reviews*
Leading our drive section this week is the blisteringly fast Pininfarina Battista, a 1874bhp EV hypercar that's unlike anything we've ever tested before.
We've also managed to get behind the wheel of a Maserati Grecale prototype, a MHEV SUV that's set to be a very important car for the brand.
The updated Jaguar F-Pace is the subject of this week’s in-depth road test.
*Features*
We gathered together some of the best petrol powered executive saloons - the Jaguar XF, BMW 320d and new Mercedes C Class - to see what comes out on top.
Elsewhere, we celebrate 80 years of the Jeep, and we take a look at what goes on at Ferrari's annual end-of-year event.
*Opinions*
Matt Prior debates the pros and cons of electric restomods, while James Ruppert looks at the BMW E36 Touring.
*Deals*
The original Volvo XC90 is featured in this week’s used buying guide, while Jack Warrick runs through a collection of hot European coupes.
*Where to buy*
Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.
Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.
Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.