Autocar magazine 1 December: on sale now

This week: BMW XM revealed, Maserati Grecale driven and Pininfarina Battista rated



BMW's M division has revealed its first independently developed car since the M1. Find out all the details in this week’s issue of Autocar.



*Also in this issue*



The Kia Niro has recieved a radical redesign, and the Ford Ranger has received a big revamp.



Meanwhile, WayRyay's Holograktor looks set to revolutionise the way we use taxis in the future. We’ve got all the details.



*Reviews*



Leading our drive section this week is the blisteringly fast Pininfarina Battista, a 1874bhp EV hypercar that's unlike anything we've ever tested before.



We've also managed to get behind the wheel of a Maserati Grecale prototype, a MHEV SUV that's set to be a very important car for the brand.



The updated Jaguar F-Pace is the subject of this week’s in-depth road test.



*Features*



We gathered together some of the best petrol powered executive saloons - the Jaguar XF, BMW 320d and new Mercedes C Class - to see what comes out on top.



Elsewhere, we celebrate 80 years of the Jeep, and we take a look at what goes on at Ferrari's annual end-of-year event.



*Opinions*



Matt Prior debates the pros and cons of electric restomods, while James Ruppert looks at the BMW E36 Touring.



*Deals*



The original Volvo XC90 is featured in this week’s used buying guide, while Jack Warrick runs through a collection of hot European coupes.



