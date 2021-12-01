McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition Visits Australian Grand Prix Track at Albert Park

With both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen spectacularly taking each other out at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, it left the door open for Daniel Ricciardo to earn McLaren’s first Formula 1 win since 2012. In order to celebrate his achievement, the British supercar-maker decided to build a limited edition 720S model and name it after the man himself. Fast-forward a few weeks and voila, the MSO-designed McLaren 720S &... (continue reading...)