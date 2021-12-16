Another day, another opportunity for Elon Musk to try and remind Jeff Bezos he’s better and richer. Now that he’s TIME’s Person of the Year, he uses the opportunity to throw jabs at the Amazon founder and suggests he might use more time at Blue Origin, not in a hot tub. Elon Musk's and Jeff Bezos’ names are internationally known thanks to their businesses, giants Amazon and Tesla. Although the... (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk Threw Jabs at Jeff Bezos, He Should Spend More Time at Blue Origin
