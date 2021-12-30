Devin Booker’s Ride for the Day Is His 1987 Buick GNX

Whether you’ve heard of Devin Booker as a superstar NBA player or because he’s dating famous model Kendall Jenner, you must know one thing: he loves old muscle cars and he’s not afraid to show it. Devin Booker just celebrated a huge milestone in his career – he became the seven-youngest player to reach 10,000 NBA points in his latest game when Phoenix Suns beat Oklahoma City Thunder. With a net wor... (continue reading...)