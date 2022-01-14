Subaru STI E-RA concept: Electric track machine targets 6:40 'Ring time

MotorAuthority

Subaru on Friday unveiled the STI E-RA concept at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, a track-only supercar powered by batteries. The concept is the first salvo from the new STI E-RA Challenge Project targeting the development of high-performance electric-vehicle technology for future road and racing programs. It's powered by four electric motors...

