Steve Harvey and his family took a well-deserved yacht holiday, where they celebrated both the TV host and his stepdaughter, model Lori Harvey. But Steve is all about relaxing on holiday and draws the line at “water activities,” which included swimming with nurse sharks. Lori Harvey continued her birthday celebration on a yacht, after a surprise party with her friends, and a (continue reading...)Full Article
Steve Harvey Celebrates 65th Birthday on Yacht, Says "No Water Activities"
autoevolution0 shares 1 views