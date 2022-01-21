Want to Feel Like You’re on a Yacht When Flying? Now You Can, With This Stunning Design

Yachts and private jets are the quintessence of luxury and richness, but they also differ quite a lot in design and amenities. So, if you miss sailing on a yacht during a long business trip, this design studio has you covered with a jet interior so bright and modern that it looks like it’s on a yacht. Called “Sky Residence,” London-based design studio Winch Design is giving a new meaning to living lavishly. ... (continue reading...)