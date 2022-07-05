Travis Barker is out of the hospital and back home. This means he’s free to resume his life and do the things he loves, which includes a ride with Kourtney Kardashian and her children in their Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Travis Barker had quite a scare a week ago when he was rushed to the hospital. The Blink-182 drummer revealed it was due to a “life-threatening pancreatitis.” But now it looks ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Beach Day Includes Their Chevrolet K5 Blazer
