Round 11 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship takes us this weekend to Spielberg, Austria, home of the Red Bull Ring and site of the annual Austrian Grand Prix. At a short 2.688 miles in length, it takes just 68 seconds to complete a lap of the Red Bull Ring, which is made up of only 10 corners—the fewest of any circuit on the calendar...Full Article
2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix preview: Sprint race qualifying returns
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russell's Post-Quali Interview 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix
George Russell's reaction right after qualifying for the Sprint race in Austria.
F1-Fansite