2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix preview: Sprint race qualifying returns

2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix preview: Sprint race qualifying returns

MotorAuthority

Published

Round 11 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship takes us this weekend to Spielberg, Austria, home of the Red Bull Ring and site of the annual Austrian Grand Prix. At a short 2.688 miles in length, it takes just 68 seconds to complete a lap of the Red Bull Ring, which is made up of only 10 corners—the fewest of any circuit on the calendar...

Full Article