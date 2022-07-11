Ferrari's Charles Leclerc returned to the winner's circle after a three-month drought with an impressive drive on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, held at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring. Leclerc managed to overcome a throttle pedal issue in the final stage of the race to hold off Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen who ended up crossing...Full Article
Leclerc overcomes late reliability issues to secure 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix win
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leclerc shrugs off late reliability scare to overhaul Verstappen for Austrian Grand Prix victory
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Austrian Grand Prix over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton completing the podium..
Upworthy