Leclerc overcomes late reliability issues to secure 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix win

Leclerc overcomes late reliability issues to secure 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix win

MotorAuthority

Published

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc returned to the winner's circle after a three-month drought with an impressive drive on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, held at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring. Leclerc managed to overcome a throttle pedal issue in the final stage of the race to hold off Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen who ended up crossing...

Full Article