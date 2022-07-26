Mercedes Still Needs More Data Before Challenging Red Bull and Ferrari, Says F1 Team Boss

The 2022 French Grand Prix was supposed to be Mercedes’ coming out party. Sure, the German outfit got both cars up on the podium (P2 and P3), but their real race pace was still far off that of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. According to team principal Toto Wolff, Mercedes still needs to find “a lot of lap time” before it can realistically challenge its main rivals for wins consistently. <... (continue reading...)