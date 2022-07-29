2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix preview: Last race before summer break

2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix preview: Last race before summer break

Formula 1 travels to the Hungarian capital Budapest this weekend for round 13 of the 2022 season, the final round before the summer break.The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place each year at the Hungaroring, a 2.7-mile circuit that is very twisty and undulating, with a series of medium and slow speed corners that result in a reliance on mechanical...

