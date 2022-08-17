One might think that, after his failed transaction with Twitter, Elon Musk will be looking for a new investment, so he announced on Twitter that he’ll buy Manchester United. Except he isn’t. In a new series of random tweets, Elon Musk, the world... (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk Tweets He's Buying Manchester United, Except He Was Joking
