Elon Musk Tweets He's Buying Manchester United, Except He Was Joking

Elon Musk Tweets He's Buying Manchester United, Except He Was Joking

autoevolution

Published

One might think that, after his failed transaction with Twitter, Elon Musk will be looking for a new investment, so he announced on Twitter that he’ll buy Manchester United. Except he isn’t. In a new series of random tweets, Elon Musk, the world... (continue reading...)

Full Article