Alfa Romeo supercar nearly sold out ahead of summer launch

The limited-run supercar will be signed off in April



New model from Italian brand, running parallel to current lineup, will be announced in April



Alfa Romeo’s upcoming supercar, known as the '6C', has nearly sold out ahead of an expected reveal later this summer.



Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed deposits have already been taken, despite the car not officially being signed off by parent brand Stellantis – a formality, he said, that will take place on April 17.



“It will be sold out before I unveil the car”, he added; this is expected to be at the Le Mans Classic (29 June - 3 July), although given deposits are already being taken, expect build slots to be well gone by then.



It is not yet known what form the car will take, but it will “contribute to the DNA” of the brand, Imparato said, hinting at a heritage design.



“We are working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want.”



“To take this type of decision in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, everyone considers that you are completely mad,” said Imparato, hinting that the car will likely be fitted with a combustion engine, rather than an electric powertrain.



He also said the model would not just be a track car, but one that could still be driven everyday despite its likely price and positioning. “It could be iconic, super-sexy and recognisable as an Alfa Romeo at first sight.



“It’s not done yet, but it’s ongoing. The positioning is ongoing. We have so many fans asking for something special,” he said, before adding that he hoped to be able to give an answer to them in March next year.



His description suggests it could even stray into hypercar territory, with a suggestion that the price could run into the hundreds of thousands.



Imparato said this limited-run car is parallel to Alfa’s core range of models. This new range of cars has been signed off until 2027 after the return of Alfa to the black in 2021 and the first half of 2022. One model per year will be launched.



Beyond 2027, it has presented a product plan to its parent Stellantis until 2030, and each year of success between now and then will allow a subsequent model to be signed off. “Each year, we will lock the next five years of the product plan with Stellantis,” he said.



When asked if Alfa planned SUVs in the future bigger and smaller than the Tonale, Imparato said “yes and yes”. It’s understood the smaller SUV will come in 2024, as an all-electric Alfa sister car to the Jeep Avenger, although the Alfa would be greatly overhauled with a very different set of capabilities.



The larger SUV is understood to be a replacement for the Stelvio, also electric and due around 2026. These two will be sandwiched by a replacement for the Giulia in 2025, Autocar understands, which will be the first model in Stellantis to be based on the group’s next-generation electric architecture. “It has 5G and new era technology that will bring to market something special,” said Imparato on this new platform, which will also bring a highly advanced new software suite and capability to Stellantis.



Beyond those models up until the Stelvio replacement in 2026, Imparato hinted multiple options and bodystyles were on the table for the brand, including roadsters, saloons, and hatchbacks.



“With the EV switch, it opens so many opportunities for me for top hats from a design point of view,” said Imparato, in reference to how wildly different bodystyles can be built on top of common skateboard chassis electric car architectures.



“The best way for EV is for a Duetto, the sound of silence,” he said in a further hint at plans for a reborn Spider (original pictured below), something he also spoke of his desire of doing to Autocar earlier this year. “It opens sedans [saloons], it opens a C-segment hatchback [a Giulietta-sized car], so many interesting things we know.”



After 2025, all core Alfas will be electric and all models it sells by 2027 will be electric, an indication that the Tonale will be the last Alfa launched with conventional internal combustion engines.



“Alfa will switch from zero [electrified cars] to zero [emissions] the fastest,” said Imparato. He welcomed the switch in general to electric cars, and said that there was “no plan b” for Alfa other than what he has developed.



“On questions of legislation, on global warming and the global ecosystem, there is no alternative,” said Imparato. “That’s why we want to be part of the game.”



Imparato said Alfa would also reveal its future motorsport plans by the end of June next year. It will end its current works Formula 1 entry with Sauber at the end of 2023, the Swiss team instead planning a future with Audi from 2026.



“We have a very good relationship with Sauber, and they’re the best ally in F1. Our focus is on 2022 and 2023. In parallel, we are studying the future, and the next steps and decisions will be in the economic context worldwide. We’ll stay in motorsport, the intention is to stay.”



*Additional reporting by Will Rimell*