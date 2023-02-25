Britain's best cheap cars - Dacia vs Hyundai vs MG vs Kia

What will come out on top in this battle of the low-cost legends?



It’s hard to buy a cheap new car these days, isn’t it?



In a time of £40,000 Vauxhall Astras and £50,000 Mini Convertibles, you can count the number of new cars on sale for less than £15,000 on your own two hands.



However, although there aren’t many around, it’s still possible to bag yourself something that’s both cheap and cheerful. We’ve gathered four of our favourites - the MG 3, the Dacia Sandero, the Kia Picanto and the Hyundai i10 - with the aim of finding the best affordable car in Britain.



Join Matt Prior and James Disdale as they take a relaxed look at these low-budget legends.