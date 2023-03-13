Rod Stewart truly embodies the life of a rock star, traveling all over the world and owning the best of the best. We’re including his cars in that category, too. In 1988, Lamborghini decided to honor the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Countach with a special version named the 25th Anniversary Edition. Around that time, famous British rock star Rod S... (continue reading...)Full Article
Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition Is the Rhythm of Rod Stewart's Heart
autoevolution0 shares 1 views